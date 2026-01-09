Browns Request HC Interview With Chargers DC Jesse Minter

According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns have requested a head coaching interview with Chargers DC Jesse Minter.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Browns’ job:

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Requested)

(Requested) Browns OC Tommy Rees (Completed)

(Completed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Completed)

(Completed) Bengals OC Dan Pitcher (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

Minter, 42, began his career as a defensive intern at Notre Dame in 2006 before working at Cincinnati, Indiana State and Georgia State up through 2016.

He then transitioned to the NFL with the Ravens in 2017 and was named DB coach in 2020. After spending one season as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2021, he became the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

He followed HC Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers in 2024 as his defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Chargers defense ranks No. 5 in points allowed and No. 9 in total defense, including No. 8 against the run and No. 5 against the pass.