Browns Request Interview With Bengals OC Dan Pitcher

According to Dianna Russini, the Cleveland Browns have requested an interview with Bengals OC Dan Pitcher for their head coaching vacancy.

Here’s where Cleveland’s search stands so far:

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Requested)

(Requested) Browns OC Tommy Rees (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bengals OC Dan Pitcher (Requested)

Pitcher, 38, played quarterback at SUNY Courtland from 2008-11 and before taking over as the WRs coach for the Red Dragons in 2012.

From there, the Colts hired Pitcher as a scouting assistant and he worked his way up to pro scout. The Bengals hired him as an assistant coach on offense in 2016 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2020. He ascended to offensive coordinator in 2024.

In 2025, the Bengals ranked No. 12 in scoring and No. 17 in total offense, including No. 29 in rushing and No. 6 in passing.