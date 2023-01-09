Browns Request Permission To Interview Patriots LBs Coach Jerod Mayo For DC Job

Adam Schefter reports that the Browns have requested permission to interview Patriots’ inside LB coach Jerod Mayo for their defensive coordinator job.

This comes just a few hours after the Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Mayo has drawn head coaching interest in recent years. He was interviewed for the Raiders, Broncos and Eagles vacancies in the last two years.

The Patriots have largely split coordinator duties under Bill Belichick, even though Mayo has been a name to watch in the head coaching cycles.

Mayo, 36, was drafted in the first round by the Patriots out of Tennessee in 2008. He played eight seasons with the team before retiring following the 2015 season.

He joined the Patriots coaching staff as an inside linebackers coach in 2019 and has held the position ever since.