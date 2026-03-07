Browns Restructure CB Denzel Ward’s Contract

Per Aaron Wilson, the Browns have restructured the contract of veteran CB Denzel Ward ahead of free agency, after having done so previously back in September.

Wilson notes that Cleveland converted $2.5 million of Ward’s 2026 league-year roster bonus into a signing bonus for salary-cap purposes and added a 2030 voidable year.

Ward, 28, was the fourth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $29.165 million rookie deal he signed with the Browns in 2018 that included a $19.291 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Ward’s fifth-year option before signing him to an extension for five years worth $100.5 million. He was due base salaries of $16.9 million and $17.4 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2025, Ward appeared in 15 games for the Browns and recorded 39 total tackles, one interception, two tackles for loss, and nine pass defenses.