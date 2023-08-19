Browns Restructure Deal Of LG Joel Bitonio

According to Over the Cap, the Browns have restructured the deal of veteran LG Joel Bitonio in order to create just under $7.9 million in cap space.

Bitonio, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2014. He signed a six-year, $51.2 million deal in 2017 that included $17.1 million guaranteed.

Bitonio was set to make base salaries of $8 million and $8.5 million over the final two years of the agreement when he signed a three-year contract extension in 2021.

In 2022, Bitonio appeared in and started all 17 games for the Browns at left guard.

