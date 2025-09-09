Browns Restructured CB Denzel Ward’s Contract

According to Jack Duffin, the Browns restructured the contract for CB Denzel Ward before the start of the season.

Cleveland converted $12.2 million of Ward’s base salary into a signing bonus and spread it over the remainder of his deal, saving $9.77 million in cap space for 2025, per Duffin.

The Browns weren’t hard up for cap space but the team likes to be proactive with restructures to create flexibility, including rolling over that cap space created to future seasons.

Ward, 28, was the fourth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $29.165 million rookie deal he signed with the Browns in 2018 that included a $19.291 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Ward’s fifth-year option before signing him to an extension for five years worth $100.5 million. He’s due base salaries of $16.9 million and $17.4 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2024, Ward appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 49 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two interceptions and 19 pass defenses.

In 2025, Ward has appeared in one game for the Browns and recorded two total tackles and a pass deflection.