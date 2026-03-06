Browns Restructuring QB Deshaun Watson

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports the Browns are restructuring QB Deshaun Watson‘s contract to lower his 2026 cap number.

Per Over The Cap, the Browns can save $35,760,000 in 2026 cap space by converting his $46,000,000 base salary to a signing bonus to lower his scheduled $80,716,514 cap hit. This marks the fourth time Cleveland has restructured Watson’s contract.

Watson, 30, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million rookie deal with the Texans that included a fifth-year option of around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans later signed Watson to a four-year extension worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. However, Watson requested a trade after the season, then sat out the entire 2021 season while navigating more than two dozen lawsuits for sexual misconduct. He was later suspended for 11 games.

Watson was traded to the Browns for significant draft compensation in 2022 and signed a five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract as part of the trade. The deal runs through 2026 and includes base salaries of $46 million in each of the final two seasons.

In 2024, Watson appeared in seven games for the Browns and completed 63.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 31 carries for 148 yards and another score.