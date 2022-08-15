Browns Rookie C Dawson Deaton Suffers Torn ACL

Browns rookie C Dawson Deaton suffered a torn ACL in practice, according to Mike Garafolo.

Deaton would’ve likely played a key role on the team’s offensive line this season, given that starting C Nick Harris was recently lost for the season.

Now the Browns may have to turn to Ethan Pocic or look to bring back veteran C J.C. Tretter.

Deaton, 23, was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 draft by the Browns. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included $82,956 fully guaranteed.

Throughout his collegiate career, Deaton appeared in 44 games over four years at Texas Tech. He was a three-year starter and two-time second team All Big-12 selection.