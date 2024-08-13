Browns Rookie DT Michael Hall Expected To Be Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

Update:

Ben Axelrod posted screenshots from the police report which shed more light on the events that led to Browns second-round DT Michael Hall Jr. being arrested for domestic violence.

A woman identifying herself as Hall’s fiancee’s mother, who lives with the couple, called police and said Hall was being aggressive and had struck her daughter with a baby bottle.

Hall later escalated, per the report, yelling at his fiancee to get out, throwing her belongings out of the home and then later trying to physically remove her, dragging her on her back down the front porch and driveway.

After the woman re-entered the home, the report says Hall retrieved one of the two handguns he owned and held it against her temple, threatening to shoot her.

According to Zac Jackson, Browns second-round DT Michael Hall Jr. is expected to be arrested following a domestic dispute that occurred Monday night.

The team released a statement saying it was aware of the allegations and was gathering information.

No other details are available at this time but this is obviously a serious matter. Hall was Cleveland’s first pick this past April and has had a good training camp so far.

Hall, 21, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023. The Browns selected him with the No. 54 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Hall signed a four-year, $7,069,828 contract that includes a $1,961,692 signing bonus and will carry a $1,285,423 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In three seasons with the Buckeyes, Hall Jr. appeared in 26 games and recorded 45 tackles, six sacks, and one fumble recovery.