Browns Sign Five Draft Picks

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve signed five draft picks to rookie contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp including Zak Zinter, Jamari Thrash, Nathaniel Watson, Myles Harden and Jowon Briggs.

This leaves just second-round DL Michael Hall Jr as the only unsigned draft pick:

Round Player Pos. Note 2 Michael Hall Jr. DT 3 Zak Zinter OG Signed 5 Jamari Thrash WR Signed 6 Nathaniel Watson LB Signed 7 Myles Harden CB Signed 7 Jowon Briggs DT Signed

Zinter, 23, was a Unanimous All-American in 2023. He was twice named First-Team All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023, and Second-Team All-Big Ten in 2021. He missed the final three games of the 2023 season after sustaining a broken tibia and fibula.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Lions G Graham Glasgow.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,698,074 contract that includes a $964,054 signing bonus and will carry a $1,036,013 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In four seasons with the Wolverines, Zinter appeared in 45 games and made 42 starts, all at right guard.