Browns Sign Fourth-Round DT Tommy Togiai

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve signed fourth-round DT Tommy Togiai to his rookie contract.

The Browns have now signed all but three of their 2021 draft picks:

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Greg Newsome CB  
2 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB  
3 Anthony Schwartz WR  
4 James Hudson OT Signed
4 Tommy Togiai DT Signed
5 Tony Fields LB Signed
5 Richard LeCounte DB Signed
6 Demetric Felton RB Signed

Togiai, 21, was a one-year starter at Ohio State. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.

Togiai is projected to sign a four-year, $4,157,145 contract that include a $677,145 signing bonus.

During his college career at OSU, Togiai appeared in 33 games making seven starts and recording 49 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and three pass deflections.

