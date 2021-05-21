Browns Sign Fourth-Round DT Tommy Togiai

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve signed fourth-round DT Tommy Togiai to his rookie contract.

.@Big_Tom72 makes it official! That's our 5th pick from the 2021 class to sign. 📰 » https://t.co/WUMvTz98zR pic.twitter.com/3XieZIPXcb — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 21, 2021

The Browns have now signed all but three of their 2021 draft picks:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Greg Newsome CB 2 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB 3 Anthony Schwartz WR 4 James Hudson OT Signed 4 Tommy Togiai DT Signed 5 Tony Fields LB Signed 5 Richard LeCounte DB Signed 6 Demetric Felton RB Signed

Togiai, 21, was a one-year starter at Ohio State. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.

Togiai is projected to sign a four-year, $4,157,145 contract that include a $677,145 signing bonus.

During his college career at OSU, Togiai appeared in 33 games making seven starts and recording 49 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and three pass deflections.