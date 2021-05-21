Browns Sign Fourth-Round DT Tommy Togiai

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve signed fourth-round DT Tommy Togiai to his rookie contract.
The Browns have now signed all but three of their 2021 draft picks:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Greg Newsome
|CB
|2
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|LB
|3
|Anthony Schwartz
|WR
|4
|James Hudson
|OT
|Signed
|4
|Tommy Togiai
|DT
|Signed
|5
|Tony Fields
|LB
|Signed
|5
|Richard LeCounte
|DB
|Signed
|6
|Demetric Felton
|RB
|Signed
Togiai, 21, was a one-year starter at Ohio State. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
Togiai is projected to sign a four-year, $4,157,145 contract that include a $677,145 signing bonus.
During his college career at OSU, Togiai appeared in 33 games making seven starts and recording 49 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and three pass deflections.
