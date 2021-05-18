Browns Sign Fourth-Round OT James Hudson

The Browns announced they have signed fourth-round OT James Hudson to his rookie contract.
Cleveland is now halfway done signing their 2021 draft class.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Greg Newsome
|CB
|2
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|LB
|3
|Anthony Schwartz
|WR
|4
|James Hudson
|OT
|Signed
|4
|Tommy Togiai
|DT
|5
|Tony Fields
|LB
|Signed
|5
|Richard LeCounte
|DB
|Signed
|6
|Demetric Felton
|RB
|Signed
Hudson, 21, was a one-year starter at Cincinnati and a First-Team All-AAC as a senior. He was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Hudson is expected to sign a four-year $4,272,415 deal that includes a $792,415 signing bonus.
During his college career, Hudson started 11 total games at left tackle. He was originally a defensive lineman, but he switched positions as a sophomore, when he spent some time at right tackle.
