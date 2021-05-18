Browns Sign Fourth-Round OT James Hudson

The Browns announced they have signed fourth-round OT James Hudson to his rookie contract.

Cleveland is now halfway done signing their 2021 draft class.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Greg Newsome CB 2 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB 3 Anthony Schwartz WR 4 James Hudson OT Signed 4 Tommy Togiai DT 5 Tony Fields LB Signed 5 Richard LeCounte DB Signed 6 Demetric Felton RB Signed

Hudson, 21, was a one-year starter at Cincinnati and a First-Team All-AAC as a senior. He was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hudson is expected to sign a four-year $4,272,415 deal that includes a $792,415 signing bonus.

During his college career, Hudson started 11 total games at left tackle. He was originally a defensive lineman, but he switched positions as a sophomore, when he spent some time at right tackle.