Browns Sign Fourth-Round OT James Hudson

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

The Browns announced they have signed fourth-round OT James Hudson to his rookie contract. 

Cleveland is now halfway done signing their 2021 draft class. 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Greg Newsome CB  
2 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB  
3 Anthony Schwartz WR  
4 James Hudson OT Signed
4 Tommy Togiai DT  
5 Tony Fields LB Signed
5 Richard LeCounte DB Signed
6 Demetric Felton RB Signed

 

Hudson, 21, was a one-year starter at Cincinnati and a First-Team All-AAC as a senior. He was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Hudson is expected to sign a four-year $4,272,415 deal that includes a $792,415 signing bonus. 

During his college career, Hudson started 11 total games at left tackle. He was originally a defensive lineman, but he switched positions as a sophomore, when he spent some time at right tackle.

