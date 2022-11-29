Browns Sign LB Tae Davis To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday they have signed LB Tae Davis to the practice squad.

We have signed LB Tae Davis to the practice squad — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 29, 2022

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

WR Daylen Baldwin WR Mike Harley RB John Kelly TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden WR Chester Rogers OT Tyrone Wheatley LB Jermaine Carter LB Sam Kamara TE Miller Forristall DB Mike Brown DB Herb Miller DE Isaac Rochell DT Roderick Perry DB Bubba Bolden OT Will Holden (Injured) OT Myron Cunningham LB Tae Davis

Davis, 26, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie.

The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the Browns. He primarily played on their special teams unit and was not tendered as a restricted free agent in 2021.

He signed with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent but was waived with an injury designation during camp. Davis had a brief stint with the Raiders this summer.

In 2020, Davis appeared in 13 games for the Browns, recording seven tackles.