Browns Sign LB Tae Davis To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday they have signed LB Tae Davis to the practice squad. 

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Daylen Baldwin
  2. WR Mike Harley
  3. RB John Kelly
  4. TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
  5. WR Chester Rogers
  6. OT Tyrone Wheatley
  7. LB Jermaine Carter
  8. LB Sam Kamara
  9. TE Miller Forristall
  10. DB Mike Brown
  11. DB Herb Miller
  12. DE Isaac Rochell
  13. DT Roderick Perry
  14. DB Bubba Bolden
  15. OT Will Holden (Injured)
  16. OT Myron Cunningham
  17. LB Tae Davis

Davis, 26, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie.

The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the Browns. He primarily played on their special teams unit and was not tendered as a restricted free agent in 2021.

He signed with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent but was waived with an injury designation during camp. Davis had a brief stint with the Raiders this summer. 

In 2020, Davis appeared in 13 games for the Browns, recording seven tackles.

