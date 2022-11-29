Browns Sign LB Tae Davis To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday they have signed LB Tae Davis to the practice squad.
Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Daylen Baldwin
- WR Mike Harley
- RB John Kelly
- TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
- WR Chester Rogers
- OT Tyrone Wheatley
- LB Jermaine Carter
- LB Sam Kamara
- TE Miller Forristall
- DB Mike Brown
- DB Herb Miller
- DE Isaac Rochell
- DT Roderick Perry
- DB Bubba Bolden
- OT Will Holden (Injured)
- OT Myron Cunningham
- LB Tae Davis
Davis, 26, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie.
The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the Browns. He primarily played on their special teams unit and was not tendered as a restricted free agent in 2021.
He signed with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent but was waived with an injury designation during camp. Davis had a brief stint with the Raiders this summer.
In 2020, Davis appeared in 13 games for the Browns, recording seven tackles.
