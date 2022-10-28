Browns Sign LS Charley Hughlett To Four-Year Extension

Brett Tessler announced that his client, Browns LS Charley Hughlett, has signed a four-year extension on Friday which includes the largest signing bonus, guarantee, and overall value in league history at the position.

Adam Schefter reports that Hughlett is receiving an $865,000 signing bonus from Cleveland.

Hughlett, 32, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of UCF back in 2012. He lasted just over a year in Dallas before he wa cut loose after the 2013 draft. He has bounced around a bit with the Patriots, Jaguars and Chiefs before the Browns signed him to their active roster in 2014.

He is in the final year of a six-year deal with Cleveland signed back in 2017 and is set to make a base salary of $1,250,000 this season. Hughlett has yet to miss a game in his eight-year career with the Browns.

In 2022, Hughlett has appeared in seven games as their long snapper.