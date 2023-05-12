Browns Sign Nine Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve officially signed nine undrafted free agents to contracts. 

Browns Helmet

The full list includes:

  1. Caleb Biggers CB Boise State
  2. Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah
  3. Thomas Greaney TE Albany
  4. Hassan Hall RB Georgia Tech
  5. Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State
  6. Jeremiah Martin DE Washington
  7. Tanner McCalister S Ohio State
  8. Lonnie Phelps DE Kansas
  9. Charlie Thomas III LB Georgia Tech

Diabiate, 21, transferred to Utah from Florida after the 2021 season. He wound up going undrafted out of Utah a few weeks ago. 

During his three seasons at Florida and one season at Utah, Diabate recorded 228 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and one interception.

