Browns Sign Nine Undrafted Free Agents

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve officially signed nine undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- Caleb Biggers CB Boise State
- Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah
- Thomas Greaney TE Albany
- Hassan Hall RB Georgia Tech
- Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State
- Jeremiah Martin DE Washington
- Tanner McCalister S Ohio State
- Lonnie Phelps DE Kansas
- Charlie Thomas III LB Georgia Tech
Diabiate, 21, transferred to Utah from Florida after the 2021 season. He wound up going undrafted out of Utah a few weeks ago.
During his three seasons at Florida and one season at Utah, Diabate recorded 228 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and one interception.
