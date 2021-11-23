Browns Sign RB John Kelly To PS, Release RB Dexter Williams

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that they’ve re-signed RB John Kelly to their practice squad and released RB Dexter Williams from the unit.

Kelly, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams out of Tennessee in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract and was able to make Los Angeles’ active roster his rookie season.

Kelly was among the Rams’ final roster cuts in 2019 and was on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad before getting promoted. He was among their final roster cuts in 2020 before signing on to the Browns’ practice squad.

He re-signed with Cleveland on a futures deal for 2021 and rejoined the practice squad after being cut coming out of the preseason. The Browns waived Kelly just last week.

In 2021, Kelly has appeared in three games for the Browns and rushed twice for 13 yards.