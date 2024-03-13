Browns Signing CB Tony Brown

Aaron Wilson reports that the Browns are set to sign CB Tony Brown to a one-year contract.

Brown was suspended for three games last year for conduct detrimental to the team.

Brown, 28, originally signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2018. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Packers’ practice squad soon after.

Brown was later added to the Packers’ active roster before being waived and later claimed by the Bengals in 2019. Cincinnati brought him back on a one-year contract for the 2020 season.

Brown joined the Colts last year and was re-signed this past offseason.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 12 games for the Colts and recorded 10 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and a pass defense.