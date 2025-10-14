Browns Signing CB Tre Avery To Active Roster Among Five Roster Moves

Chris Easterling reports the Browns are signing CB Tre Avery from the practice squad to the active roster.

Additionally, the Browns are signing LB Eugene Asante and DT Simeon Barrow Jr. to the practice squad. In correspondence, the Browns are releasing OT Joshua Miles from the practice squad. The Browns are also placing WR David Bell on the reserve/retired list.

Avery, 28, went undrafted out of Rutgers back in 2022 after being named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2020.

He caught on with the Titans and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, bouncing on and off the team’s practice squad last season before catching on with the 49ers in December.

Avery was waived in August and caught on with New England before he was waived again and signed with the Buccaneers. He was then among the final roster cuts after training camp.

He tried out for the Lions before making his way onto the Browns’ practice squad.

In 2025, Avery has appeared in three games for the Browns and recorded five tackles.