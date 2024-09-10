Browns Signing DE Sam Kamara To One-Year Deal

Tom Pelissero reports that the Browns are signing DE Sam Kamara to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Kamara, 26, went undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2021 before catching on with the Bears. He failed to make the 53-man roster and was waived by the team, only to be added to the practice squad the following day.

Kamara was called up to the Bears’ active roster and spent time on and off the practice squad and active roster before being released. He signed with the Browns practice squad in October 2022 and has bounced on and off their active roster since.

In 2023, Kamara appeared in two games for the Browns, recording seven tackles.