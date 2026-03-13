Browns Signing DL Kalia Davis To One-Year Deal

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Browns have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth up to $3 million with DT Kalia Davis on Friday.
Davis, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCF. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract with the 49ers.
Davis tested the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2025 after the 49ers declined to tender him as a restricted free agent.
In 2025, Davis appeared in and started all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 28 tackles including four tackles for loss.
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