Browns Signing DT Ben Stille From Dolphins Practice Squad

Adam Schefter reports that the Browns are signing DT Ben Stille from the Dolphins practice squad.

Stille, 25, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2022 before catching on with the Dolphins.

He played both linebacker and defensive tackle for the Cornhuskers and hails from Ashland, Nebraska.

During his five seasons with Nebraska, he recorded 149 tackles, 14.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and seven pass deflections.