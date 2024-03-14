Browns Signing LB Devin Bush

Adam Schefter reports that the Browns are signing LB Devin Bush to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Bush was visiting with the Browns today and it looks like things progressed well enough for the two parties to hammer out a deal.

Bush, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2019 out of Michigan. Pittsburgh traded up to get him and parted with first, second and third-round picks to do so.

Bush played out the fourth year of his four-year, $18,871,758 rookie contract that includes $11,744,916 signing bonus. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Seahawks.

In 2023, Bush appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and recorded 37 total tackles and five tackles for loss.