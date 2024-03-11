Browns Signing LB Jordan Hicks To Two-Year Deal

The Clevleand Browns are signing LB Jordan Hicks to a two-year, $8 million deal according to Adam Schefter.

Hicks, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,992,732 contract and was testing the open market when he agreed to a four-year deal worth $36 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2019.

Arizona negotiated a pay cut with Hicks that lowered his base salaries for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. However, the Cardinals released him in 2022 and he caught on with the Vikings.

In 2023, Hicks appeared in 13 games for the Vikings and recorded 107 tackles, including four tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, five pass defenses and a touchdown.

