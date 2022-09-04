Browns Signing OL Joe Haeg

According to Mike Garafolo, the Browns are signing veteran OL Joe Haeg to a contract.

Haeg had visited with the Browns and will provide some depth with starting experience at both tackle and guard.

He’d also taken a visit with the Las Vegas Raiders, so it appears he had options and picked Cleveland.

Haeg, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2016 out of North Dakota State. He signed a four-year, $2.582 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Buccaneers opted to sign Haeg to a one-year contract in 2020. He signed with the Steelers on a two-year deal ahead of the 2021 season, but was released coming out of the preseason in 2022.

In 2021, Haeg appeared in 12 games for the Steelers and made two starts.