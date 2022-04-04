Browns Signing P Corey Bojorquez

Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal reports that the Browns are signing former Packers P Corey Bojorquez.

Bojorquez, 25, was signed as an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico by the Patriots in 2018. He spent training camp with New England before the team waived him in September, and the Bills claimed him the next day.

Bojorquez had spent three seasons with the Bills as the team’s primary punter before he signed a one-year $1 million deal with the Rams. He never appeared in a game with Los Angeles as they opted to trade him to the Green Bay Packers.

In 2021, Bojorquez appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and totaled 2,467 yards on 53 attempts (46.5 YPA), which includes 18 downed inside the 20-yard line.