Browns Signing P Dustin Colquitt

Adam Schefter reports that the Browns are signing veteran punter Dustin Colquitt to a contract.

Cleveland placed P Jamie Gillan on the COVID-19 list Thursday, so they had to find someone who could step in and punt for them this weekend.

Colquitt, 39, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2005. He’s played 15-years in Kansas City and was entering the final year of his three-year, $7.5 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1,950,000 for the 2020 season when the Chiefs released him back in April.

The Steelers later signed Colquitt to a contract before releasing him during the season. He was later signed to the Buccaneers’ practice squad before joining the Jaguars last year.

Colquitt had a brief stint on the Chiefs’ practice squad late last season before signing on with the Falcons last month. Atlanta released him earlier in the week.

In 2021, Dustin Colquitt has appeared in six games for the Falcons and totaled 1,096 yards on 23 attempts (47.7 YPA) which includes seven downed inside the 20-yard line.