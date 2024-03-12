Browns Signing QB Jameis Winston To One-Year Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Browns are signing QB Jameis Winston to a one-year deal to be their new backup quarterback.

The deal has a maximum value of $8.7 million. It also likely signals the door is closed to a return from QB Joe Flacco, the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Winston, 30, is a former first-overall pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

Winston signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. He, unfortunately, tore his ACL after eight games.

The Saints re-signed him to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $28 million and later brought him back on a one-year deal.

In 2023, Winston appeared in six games for the Saints, completing 53.2 percent of his passes and totaling 264 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

