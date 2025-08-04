Browns Signing QB Tyler Huntley

The Cleveland Browns are signing QB Tyler Huntley on Monday after their quarterback room has suffered a multitude of injuries, according to Adam Schefter.

Browns QB Kenny Pickett and rookie QB Dillion Gabriel are nursing hamstring injuries and rookie QB Shedeur Sanders is dealing with a sore shoulder, which makes QB Joe Flacco the only healthy quarterback on the roster.

Huntley, 27, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut replacing QB Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore re-signed Huntley as a restricted free agent back in April of 2023. He joined the Browns as a free agent in 2024 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and rejoined the Ravens on the practice squad.

The Dolphins signed Huntley to their active roster and he started five games for the team in 2024.

In 2024, Huntley has appeared in five games for the Dolphins and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 829 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed 26 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns.