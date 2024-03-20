Browns Signing RB D’Onta Foreman

Jordan Schultz reports the Browns are signing RB D’Onta Foreman to a contract on Wednesday.

It’s an intriguing addition to Cleveland’s backfield with Nick Chubb on the mend from an ACL injury, giving them a power-running veteran option.

Foreman, 27, was a third-round pick of the Texans in 2017. He signed a four-year contract worth $3,159,484 that included a signing bonus of $759,484 with the Texans.

Foreman was waived by Houston in 2019 after spending most of his time with them on the PUP list with an Achilles injury. From there, Forman had stints with the Colts, Titans and Falcons.

The Panthers signed Foreman to a contract in 2022. He concluded his contract in Carolina and signed with the Bears last offseason.

In 2023, Foreman appeared in nine games for the Bears and recorded 109 rushing attempts for 425 yards (3.9 YPC) and four touchdowns. He also recorded 11 receptions for 77 yards (7.0 YPC) and one touchdown.