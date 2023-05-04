Browns Signing S Rodney McLeod

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms on a contract with S Rodney McLeod, per Scott Petrak.

He’ll provide some additional veteran depth for the Browns at safety.

McLeod, 32, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2012. After four years with the Rams, McLeod departed in free agency and signed a five-year, $37 million contract that included $17 million guaranteed with the Eagles in 2016.

McLeod was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 before returning to the Eagles on a two-year, $12 million contract. He signed a one-year deal with the Colts in 2022.

In 2022, McLeod appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 95 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and eight pass deflections.