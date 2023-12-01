Browns Starting Joe Flacco In Week 13

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski announced veteran QB Joe Flacco will start Week 13’s game against the Rams with Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) officially ruled out, per Scott Petrak.

Flacco, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2008. The Broncos agreed to trade a 2019 fourth-round pick to the Ravens for Flacco.

Flacco was in the fourth year of a six-year, $125 million contract that contained $44 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $20.25 million for 2020 when Denver released him with a failed physical designation.

He signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million worth up to $4.5 million with the Jets in 2020 before joining the Eagles last offseason. Philadelphia traded him to the Jets ahead of the deadline for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Flacco later re-signed with the Jets on a one-year, $3.5 million deal last year. He signed on with the Browns in recent weeks.

In 2022, Flacco appeared in five games and made four starts for the Jets, completing 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.