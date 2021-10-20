Browns Starting QB Case Keenum Thursday Night Against Broncos

The Browns announced on Wednesday that backup QB Case Keenum will start for them on Thursday night against the Broncos.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield will miss the first start of his career as he deals with a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

“Case Keenum will be our starter tomorrow night and we have full confidence in him to lead us and do the things necessary to put us in position to win,” Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said. “Baker fought really hard to play, he’s a competitor and obviously wants to be out there but just couldn’t make it on a short week. We know he will continue to do everything in his power to return as quickly as possible.”

Keenum, 33, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Houston back in 2013. He spent two years with the Texans before he was claimed off of waivers by the Rams. Keenum later returned to the Texans before being traded back to the Rams for a 2016 seventh-round pick. The Rams used a first-round tender on Keenum that paid him $3.635 million for the 2016 season. After spending a year with the Vikings, Keenum agreed to a two-year, $36 million contract that included $25 million guaranteed with the Broncos in 2018. However, the Broncos later traded him to Washington after just one season. Keenum signed a three-year, $18 million deal to be a backup with the Browns in 2020. In 2019, Keenum appeared in 10 games and completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,707 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 12 yards and a touchdown. In the past two years as the backup to Mayfield, Keenum has attempted 13 passes.