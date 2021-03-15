Browns Tender RFA WR KhaDarel Hodge

According to Jake Trotter, the Browns have tendered restricted free agent WR KhaDarel Hodge.

Trotter did not have info on what tender Cleveland gave Hodge. The lowest tender is the original round for $2.133 million.

Hodge, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Prairie View A&M back in 2018. He later signed on with the Rams and returned to Los Angeles on an exclusive rights contract for the 2019 season.

Hodge was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed by the Browns. He’s in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Hodge appeared in nine games for the Browns and caught 11 passes for 180 yards receiving and no touchdowns.