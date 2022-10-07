Browns Tried Out 10 Players Including QB Ben Dinucci & WR Kenny Stills

The Cleveland Browns brought in 10 free agents for tryouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

QB Ben Dinucci WR Kenny Stills RB Abram Smith WR Brandon Lewis DT Tyler Clark OT Myron Cunningham DT Prince Emili RB Nate McCrary DT Jordan Williams WR Jequez Ezzard

DiNucci, 25, originally began his college career at Pittsburgh before transferring to James Madison for the 2018 season. The Cowboys used the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2020.

DiNucci signed a four-year, $3,390,148 rookie contract that includes a $95,148 signing bonus. He was waived coming out of the preseason last year and later signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Dallas brought him back on a futures contract this past January only to release him at the start of the season.

In 2020, DiNucci appeared in three games for the Cowboys and completed 23-43 pass attempts for 219 yards. He also rushed six times for 22 yards.

Stills, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He spent two years in New Orleans before he was traded to the Dolphins in return for a third-round pick.

Miami later traded Still to the Texans. He was in the final year of his four-year, $32,000,000 deal when Houston waived him and he eventually signed on to the Bills’ practice squad before being added to their active roster.

The Saints signed Still to their practice squad last year.

In 2021, Stills appeared in 13 games and caught six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.