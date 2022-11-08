The Browns tried out four players on Tuesday, including wide receivers Rico Gafford, Cyril Grayson, and Jaquarii Roberson.

The team also tried out QB Jarrett Guarantano in search of more help at the position.

Grayson, 28, signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Seahawks, but lasted just a few months in Seattle. Grayson had brief stints with the Colts, Texans, Bears, and Saints before the Cowboys signed him to their practice squad in late 2019.

Tampa Bay signed him to their roster but Grayson was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp in 2020. The Buccaneers re-signed him to their practice squad and he’s been on and off the taxi squad the past two seasons, returning on a futures deal for the 2021 season.

Tampa Bay later released Grayson with an injury designation.

In 2021, Grayson appeared in five games for the Bucs and caught 10 passes for 212 yards (21.2 YPC) and two touchdowns.