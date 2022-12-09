Browns Tried Out Three Free Agents

The Cleveland Browns brought in three free agents for workouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

DB Troy Apke

OT Eric Smith

OT Sage Doxtater

Apke, 27, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by the Commanders. He agreed to a four-year, $3,163,636 that includes a $703,636 signing bonus.

Apke returned to the Commanders this past March on a one-year $1.2 million contract, but was later released coming out of the preseason. Since then, he’s been on and off of their practice squad.

In 2021, Apke appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded five tackles.