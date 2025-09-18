Browns Try Out Two Punters

The Cleveland Browns hosted punters Ryan Stonehouse and Brad Robbins for tryouts, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

It’s worth noting Browns P Corey Bojorquez suffered an ankle injury on a blocked punt in Week 2 but finished the game.

Stonehouse, 26, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in May of 2022. He made the active roster in each of his first three seasons.

Tennessee declined to tender Stonehouse as a restricted free agent in 2025 and he caught on with the Dolphins. He was among Miami’s final roster cuts after camp this year.

In 2024, Stonehouse appeared in all 17 games and averaged 50.6 yards per punt on 73 attempts, recording seven touchbacks.