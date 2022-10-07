Browns Waive OT Elijah Nkansah From Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns officially waived OT Elijah Nkansah from injured reserve on Friday.

Nkansah, 27, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in 2018. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed with the Seahawks practice squad.

From there, Nkansah bounced on and off the Seahawks’ practice squad before joining the Texans’ taxi squad. He had stints with the Texans, Colts and Titans before joining the Browns and eventually being placed on injured reserve.

He appeared in one game for the Seahawks in 2018.