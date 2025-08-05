Browns Waive WR Michael Woods II From IR

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports the Browns have waived WR Michael Woods II from injured reserve.

Kay Cabot adds Woods has a broken hand and the team will reach an injury settlement with him. She also mentions the Browns plan to put him on the practice squad when the waiting period is over.

The Browns also announced they waived CB Anthony Kendall in correspondence with signing QB Tyler Huntley.

Woods, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Browns out of Oklahoma in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.83 million rookie contract with the team. The Browns released Woods after camp last year, and he spent the season on the practice squad before signing to the active roster in December.

In 2024, Woods appeared in five games for the Browns and caught seven passes for 65 yards and no touchdowns.