Browns Waiving P Jamie Gillan

According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns are waiving P Jamie Gillan.

He had recently been placed on the COVID-19 list and the performance of relief P Dustin Colquitt convinced Cleveland to move on from the struggling Gillan.

Gillan, 24, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas Pine-Bluff in 2019. He won the competition for Cleveland’s starting punter job.

In 2021, Gillan has appeared in 12 games for the Browns and punted 42 times with a 43.9 average, one touchback, 15 kicks placed inside the 20 and a long punt of 65 yards.