Browns Will Release S John Johnson At Start Of League Year

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Browns will release S John Johnson at the start of the 2023 league year on March 15.

This is, of course, barring a trade deal surfacing with another team.

Designating Johnson as a post-June 1 release would save the Browns $9,750,000 and create $3,750,000 of dead money for the 2023 season.

Johnson, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Rams out of Boston College in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.25 million rookie contract with the Rams before entering free agency.

The Browns signed Johnson to a three-year $33.75 million during the 2021 offseason.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 96 tackles, a half sack, an interception, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and four pass defenses.