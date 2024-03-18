According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns worked out DE Aaron Lynch today.
Lynch hasn’t played since the 2020 season with the Jaguars but appears to be contemplating a comeback.
Cleveland has been exploring bolstering their pass rush rotation and appears willing to do so unconventionally.
Lynch, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.418 million contract before signing a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2018 season.
He re-signed with Chicago on another one-year deal for the 2019 season and was used as a rotational edge rusher before agreeing to a contract with the Jaguars in 2020.
In 2020, Lynch played eight games for the Jaguars and recorded six total tackles, one sack and one pass deflection.
