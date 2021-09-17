Browns Worked Out Eight Players

The Cleveland Browns brought eight free agents for tryouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Armstead, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,865,756 contract that included a $345,756 signing bonus.

The Jaguars waived Armstead earlier this offseason and he landed with the Giants. New York waived him coming out of the preseason.

Armstead caught COVID-19 last year and missed the entire season while battling the effects of the virus.

In 2019, Armstead appeared in all 16 games for the Jaguars and rushed for 108 yards on 35 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with 14 receptions for 144 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Foster, 27, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. The 49ers waived him in 2018 due to a domestic violence charge that was later withdrawn and he was claimed off of waivers by Washington.

Washington declined to pick up his fifth-year option and ultimately placed him on injured reserve after he suffered a severe knee injury in the spring.

Foster was entering the final year of his four-year, $9.03 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.7 million for the 2020 season when Washington placed him on IR again. They later cut him with a settlement.

In 2018, Foster appeared in six games for the 49ers and recorded 29 tackles and a pass defense.