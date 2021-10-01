Browns Worked Out Five Players

According to Doug Kyed, the Browns brought in five free agnets for workouts on Friday including QB Jake Dolegala.

The full list of players includes:

QB Jake Dolegala WR Riley Ridley WR Lawrence Cager WR Mathew Sexton WR Isaiah Zuber

Dolegala, 24, signed with the Bengals after going undrafted out of Central Connecticut State in 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract, but was waived by Cincinnati coming out of the preseason in September of last year.

The Patriots signed Dolegala to their practice squad soon after and he spent the rest of the season on and off of the unit. From there, he signed on with the Packers in May before returning to the Patriots a few months later.

New England waived him in August and he briefly caught on with the Packers, once again.

During his four-year college career at Central Connecticut, Dolegala appeared in 44 games. He completed 57.6 percent of his passes and threw for 8,129 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions.