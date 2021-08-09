Browns Worked Out Six Including QB Chad Kelly

The Cleveland Browns have brought in six free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

QB Chad Kelly LB Dylan Cole WR Darvin Kidsy DB T.J. Morrison WR Jonathan Johnson QB Jordan Ta’Amu

Kelly, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.464 million contract that included a $64,270 signing bonus, but was waived in October of 2018 after being arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing.

The Colts signed Kelly in May of 2019 but later waived him in September after serving his two-game suspension before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after.

Kelly was on and off of the Colts’ practice squad last year before eventually signing on with the

During his college career, Kelly threw for 6,858 yards while completing 63.9 percent of his passes to go along with 50 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Ta’amu, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2019. He took part in the Raiders’ rookie minicamp but wasn’t signed to a contract afterward.

Ta’amu caught on with the Texans during training camp in August of 2019 but was waived coming out of the preseason. He was allocated to the St. Louis Battlehawks during the XFL’s expansion draft and won the competition for the starting job.

After the league folded, Ta’amu caught on with the Chiefs last year and had a brief stint with the Lions before returning to the Chiefs on a futures contract this past January.

Ta’Amu was unfortunately waived by the Chiefs this past May.

In five games for the Battlehawks, Ta’amu completed 97 of 134 passing attempts (72.7 percent) for 1,050 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 41 times for 217 yards and one touchdown.

During his two years at Ole Miss, Ta’amu threw for 5,600 yards while completing 64.5 percent of his passes to go along with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over the course of 19 games. He also rushed for 507 yards and 10 touchdowns.