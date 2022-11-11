Browns Worked Out Six Players

The Cleveland Browns brought in a group of free agents for tryouts on Friday, per Cory Kinnan.

The full list includes:

QB Reid Sinnett TE Kahale Warring TE Jace Sternberger C Beau Benzschawel LB Ron’Dell Carter FB Clint Ratkovich

Sinnett, 25, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of San Deigo back in 2020. He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad, but was cut loose a day later.

The Dolphins signed Sinnett to their practice squad after a week and was eventually promoted back in 2020. From there, he was on and off of the Dolphins’ roster before eventually being claimed by the Eagles.

Sinnett returned to the Dolphins last month but was released soon after.

During his four-year college career, Sinnett appeared in 45 games and recorded 275 completions on 423 pass attempts (65 percent) for 3,844 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, to go along with 93 rushing attempts for 268 yards (2.9 YPC) and seven touchdowns.