According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns worked out TE Jesse James on Thursday.

James, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2015. He played out his rookie contract in Pittsburgh.

The Lions signed James to a four-year contract as a free agent in 2019. However, Detroit later terminated James’s deal, taking on $4.287 million in dead money. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2021 season.

In 2021, James appeared in 14 games for the Bears and caught seven passes on eight targets for 62 yards and one touchdown.