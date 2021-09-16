Browns Working Out LB Reuben Foster

According to Kimberley Martin, the Browns will host LB Reuben Foster for a workout on Friday.

Foster’s workout tour continues with a stop in Cleveland. He’s also worked out for the Jaguars and Jets in recent weeks.

Foster, 27, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. The 49ers waived him in 2018 due to a domestic violence charge that was later withdrawn and he was claimed off of waivers by Washington.

Washington declined to pick up his fifth-year option and ultimately placed him on injured reserve after he suffered a severe knee injury in the spring.

Foster was entering the final year of his four-year, $9.03 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.7 million for the 2020 season when Washington placed him on IR again. They later cut him with a settlement.

In 2018, Foster appeared in six games for the 49ers and recorded 29 tackles and a pass defense.