Browns Working Out S Erik Harris

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Browns are bringing in free agent S Erik Harris for a workout on Friday.

Harris, 33, originally signed on with the Saints back in 2016. He spent over a year in New Orleans before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season and later signed by the Raiders.

The Raiders brought Harris back on an exclusive rights contract before signing him to a two-year contract worth up to $6.5 million in 2019. He then signed on with the Falcons in 2021 and returned to the team last year, but was limited to appearing in just one game.

In 2021, Harris appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded 63 tackles and half a sack to go with eight pass deflections.