Browns WR Odell Beckham Excused From Practice As Team Discusses His Status

Earlier today, Josina Anderson reports the Browns excused WR Odell Beckham from practice as he was preparing to report to the team as usual.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski reportedly told players that Beckham is essentially not on the team right now and they’ve told him to stay home, according to Michael Silver.

Stefanski confirmed to reporters that Beckham has been excused and added that his agent is discussing next steps with GM Andrew Berry, via Jake Trotter. He said, via Nate Ulrich, that he has not talked to Beckham in the last 24 hours and would not say if he had reached out.

Asked about Silver’s report, Stefanski said, “I would just tell you today he’s excused, and we’ll see where this goes.” (Ulrich)

Beckham’s situation in Cleveland has continued to sour. After he caught just one pass for six yards in Week 8, Beckham’s father posted a clip on social media of all the times Browns QB Baker Mayfield has either missed or not thrown to an open Beckham.

NBA star LeBron James also tweeted on Tuesday to “free” Beckham. The Saints were reportedly in discussions with the Browns to trade for Beckham before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

OBJ will show again why he’s special. WR1 #FreeOBJ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 2, 2021

At this point, it feels like momentum is building toward the Browns and Beckham parting ways.

If cut, Beckham would go on waivers. Any team that wishes to claim him would be responsible for about $8 million in remaining compensation in 2021.

If he clears waivers, which there is a strong chance of, his salary would remain on Cleveland’s books for 2021.

Jason La Canfora says the Browns could also effectively put Beckham on paid leave and keep him on the roster rather than waive him, as they’ll have to pay him no matter what. They also could negotiate some sort of financial settlement to recoup money.

Beckham, 28, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers.

Beckham stands to make base salaries of $14.5 million and $13.75 million over the next two years.

In 2021, Beckham has appeared in six games for the Browns and caught 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 14 yards.

We’ll have more on Beckham as the news is available.